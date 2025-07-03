Adani Airport rolls out digital lounge access, cuts intermediaries

Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday announced that passengers across India can now access airport lounges directly through its platform, removing the need for intermediaries. The service is being launched in collaboration with multiple lounge operators, the company’s chief executive Arun Bansal mentioned on LinkedIn.

“Passengers across India can now access lounges directly through our platform in partnership with other lounge operators. This means no intermediaries – only seamless, a world class experience delivered directly to our consumers,” Bansal said.

He linked the development to broader trends in India’s digital transformation. “India is at the global forefront of digital innovation. UPI has transformed the lives of a billion Indians, revolutionising how we transact every day and accelerating our journey to becoming the third-largest economy in the world,” he said.

He said the company’s in-house Digital Lab team led the new initiative. The move is part of Adani Group’s broader push to digitise passenger services across its airport network. ALSO READ: Adani plans ₹35,000 crore more capex in Navi Mumbai airport by FY30 According to a report from last month by Bloomberg, the group is also gearing up to list its airports unit by 2027, as part of an ambitious growth plan that entails investing $100 billion across businesses over the next few years. Currently, Adani Airport Holdings, the largest private-sector airport operator in India, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. According to the report, the company plans to spend $100 billion in five to six years across its businesses.