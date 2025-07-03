Home / Companies / News / Karnataka CM's remark on Covid vaccines 'factually incorrect': Biocon chief

Karnataka CM's remark on Covid vaccines 'factually incorrect': Biocon chief

Siddaramaiah suggested that the recent heart attack deaths in Hassan district may be linked to the vaccination drive, adding that the vaccines were 'hastily' approved

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said these vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday opposed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks linking covid-19 vaccines with a spate of heart attack deaths in the state's Hassan district, saying such claims are "'factually incorrect" and "misleading".

Siddaramaiah has suggested that the recent heart attack deaths in Hassan district may be linked to the vaccination drive. He had also claimed the vaccines were 'hastily' approved.

In a social media post, Shaw said "covid-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy. To suggest that these vaccines were 'hastily' approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation."  "These vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals. It is important to acknowledge the science and data-driven processes behind their development, rather than engage in retrospective blame," Shaw, Executive Chairperson of the pharma company, said.

The Chief Minister had said on Tuesday that over 20 people had died of heart attack in Hassan district in the past month alone, and that the state government was taking the matter seriously.

He announced the formation of an expert committee led by Dr Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, to investigate the deaths. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within ten days.

The CM said a similar directive had been issued in February to study sudden deaths among young people across the state and whether covid-19 vaccines could have had any adverse effects  "It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that covid vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks," Siddaramaiah had said.

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had dismissed the CM's statement, saying extensive studies by ICMR and AIIMS have conclusively established no linkages between coronavirus vaccines and sudden deaths.

Studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) affirm that covid-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects, it said.

Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-covid complications, the ministry had said in a statement.

Topics :BioconSiddaramaiahKarnatakaCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

