Tata Power Renewables adds record 752 MW of solar capacity in Q1FY26

Tata Power Renewables on Thursday said it has commissioned a record 752 megawatt (MW) of solar projects in April-June 2025-26, following which its total utility-scale operational capacity stood at 5.6 GW.
Tata Power Renewables, a subsidiary of Tata Power, had commissioned a total of 354 MW solar capacity in the same period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement.
For the timely execution of projects amid challenging environments, Tata Power Renewables attributed factors like advanced engineering practices, supply chain, execution model, and strong vendor partnerships.
With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, the company said its total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind capacity.
The company further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects.
The company is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, and storage systems including battery storage) that it owns, operates, and maintains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
