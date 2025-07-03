Home / Companies / News / Tata Power Renewables adds record 752 MW of solar capacity in Q1FY26

Tata Power Renewables adds record 752 MW of solar capacity in Q1FY26

With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, the company said its total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind capacity

solar
The company further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Renewables on Thursday said it has commissioned a record 752 megawatt (MW) of solar projects in April-June 2025-26, following which its total utility-scale operational capacity stood at 5.6 GW.

Tata Power Renewables, a subsidiary of Tata Power, had commissioned a total of 354 MW solar capacity in the same period of preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a statement.

For the timely execution of projects amid challenging environments, Tata Power Renewables attributed factors like advanced engineering practices, supply chain, execution model, and strong vendor partnerships.

ALSO READ: Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra

With the Q1 FY26 commissioning, the company said its total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar and 1 GW wind capacity.

The company further plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility owned capacity during FY26 apart from 1 GW of third-party projects.

The company is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), peak, floating solar, and storage systems including battery storage) that it owns, operates, and maintains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IFC, IndiGrid to build India's largest battery energy storage project

HDFC Bank CEO moves SC to quash FIR filed by Lilavati Hospital Trust

Banga family divests 2.1% stake in Nykaa's parent firm for ₹1,213 crore

Karur Vysya Bank, Kshema General Insurance announce strategic alliance

Setback for Patanjali as HC orders to pull 'disparaging' ads against Dabur

Topics :Tata PowerTata Power SolarTata projectsRenewable energy in Indiarenewable energy

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story