Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Airports raises $750 mn to refinance debt and expand six airports

Adani Airports raises $750 mn to refinance debt and expand six airports

AAHL will use the funds to refinance $400 million in debt and invest in infrastructure and non-aero operations across six major airports

$750 mn loan to help Adani Airports triple passenger capacity by 2040

Adani Airports raises $750 million to expand six airports, refinance $400 million debt | Photo: Adani Airports by India Shipping News

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has secured $750 million in external commercial borrowings from a consortium of international lenders.
 
The funds will be used to refinance $400 million in existing debt, with the remainder allocated for capital expenditure at six airports and AAHL’s non-aeronautical businesses, Adani Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
The financing round was led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays, and Standard Chartered Bank.
 
“The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India’s aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL.
 
 

Focus on six key airports and non-aero revenue streams

The six airports in focus are located in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL plans to use the funds to support infrastructure upgrades and expand capacity at these locations. Additional investment will go towards developing its retail, food and beverage, duty-free, and other non-aeronautical operations.
 

Adani Airports aims to triple capacity by 2040

Adani Airports handled 94 million passengers, with a total capacity of 110 million, in the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The company now aims to triple its capacity to 300 million passengers annually by 2040 through phased development.
 
As part of this expansion, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational shortly, with an initial capacity of 20 million passengers and a long-term target of 90 million.
 

More From This Section

Jensen Huang, Nvidia

Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to become world's most valuable company again

YES BANK

Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

kia

Ex-Kia India workers, scrap dealers face probe over theft of 1,008 engines

buy sell stock

Quick Routes Int'l exits Zinka Logistics; sells 9% stake for ₹672 crore

PremiumWipro

Wipro pays out 90% quarterly variable pay to most of its employees

Topics : Adani Enterprises BS Web Reports Navi Mumbai international airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon