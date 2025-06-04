Home / Companies / News / Adani Airports raises $750 mn to refinance debt and expand six airports

Adani Airports raises $750 mn to refinance debt and expand six airports

AAHL will use the funds to refinance $400 million in debt and invest in infrastructure and non-aero operations across six major airports

Adani airports
Adani Airports raises $750 million to expand six airports, refinance $400 million debt | Photo: Adani Airports by India Shipping News
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has secured $750 million in external commercial borrowings from a consortium of international lenders.
 
The funds will be used to refinance $400 million in existing debt, with the remainder allocated for capital expenditure at six airports and AAHL’s non-aeronautical businesses, Adani Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
 
The financing round was led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays, and Standard Chartered Bank.
 
“The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India’s aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL.
 

Focus on six key airports and non-aero revenue streams

The six airports in focus are located in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL plans to use the funds to support infrastructure upgrades and expand capacity at these locations. Additional investment will go towards developing its retail, food and beverage, duty-free, and other non-aeronautical operations.
 

Adani Airports aims to triple capacity by 2040

Adani Airports handled 94 million passengers, with a total capacity of 110 million, in the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The company now aims to triple its capacity to 300 million passengers annually by 2040 through phased development.
 
As part of this expansion, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational shortly, with an initial capacity of 20 million passengers and a long-term target of 90 million.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nvidia overtakes Microsoft to become world's most valuable company again

Yes Bank to raise ₹16,000 crore via equity and debt; caps dilution at 10%

Ex-Kia India workers, scrap dealers face probe over theft of 1,008 engines

Quick Routes Int'l exits Zinka Logistics; sells 9% stake for ₹672 crore

Premium

Wipro pays out 90% quarterly variable pay to most of its employees

Topics :Adani EnterprisesBS Web ReportsNavi Mumbai international airport

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story