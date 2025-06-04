Adani Airports raises $750 mn to refinance debt and expand six airports

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd , has secured $750 million in external commercial borrowings from a consortium of international lenders.

The funds will be used to refinance $400 million in existing debt, with the remainder allocated for capital expenditure at six airports and AAHL’s non-aeronautical businesses, Adani Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The financing round was led by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays, and Standard Chartered Bank.

“The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India’s aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer of AAHL.

Focus on six key airports and non-aero revenue streams The six airports in focus are located in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL plans to use the funds to support infrastructure upgrades and expand capacity at these locations. Additional investment will go towards developing its retail, food and beverage, duty-free, and other non-aeronautical operations. Adani Airports aims to triple capacity by 2040 Adani Airports handled 94 million passengers, with a total capacity of 110 million, in the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The company now aims to triple its capacity to 300 million passengers annually by 2040 through phased development.