Home / Companies / News / Adani Cement hits 100 MT capacity; Gautam Adani hails record pace

Adani Cement hits 100 MT capacity; Gautam Adani hails record pace

The business tycoon further said that Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet

Gautam Adani, Adani
The Adani Group's cement companies include Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Cement has achieved a production capacity of 100 million tonnes, announced Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani on Monday, describing it as a milestone reached at a "world-record pace".

The business tycoon further said that Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet.

Taking to social media post on X, Gautam Adani wrote, "100 million tonnes capacity established at a world-record pace! Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet. It is a reflection of our unwavering belief in India's growth story, and the strength of a set of trusted brands built over decades. Brands that have stood by India through every turn and, now, are building for its future."

The Adani Group's cement companies include Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. These companies are part of the larger Adani Group which also includes companies in other sectors like energy, infrastructure, and finance.

Earlier, Ambuja Cements, with its subsidiaries was operating with a total capacity of 89 MTPA and 22 integrated cement manufacturing plants, 21 cement grinding units, 86+ ready-mix concrete plants, and over 1,00,000 channel partners across India. It is among the most sustainable companies in India with more than 85 per cent blended cement, 11x water positive, and 8x plastic negative. It has also further embarked upon the journey of powering 60 per cent of its capacity by harnessing green energy.

Being a frontrunner in sustainable business practices, Ambuja Cements is the world's first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industrial Decarbonization (AFID) - a global alliance, facilitated by IRENA to accelerate Net Zero transition. It has been recognised for its climate change mitigation commitments with a 'Leadership Score' of A- by CDP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit jumps 52% YoY to ₹178.91 cr on higher income

Bain Capital seeks CCI nod to acquire stake in Manappuram Finance

Premium

Sabre's Bengaluru hub leads next-gen AI and retail innovation in travel

DFS reviews SC ruling on BPSL, to seek govt view on next steps: M Nagaraju

NHAI to seek conciliation with Jaiprakash Associates over ₹1,461 cr claims

Topics :Gautam AdaniAdani GroupCement sector

First Published: May 05 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story