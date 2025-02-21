Adani Electricity Mumbai, Noida Power and Gujarat discoms top govt ratings

Continuing the streak of privately owned power distribution companies (discoms) outperforming state-owned ones, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and Noida Power Corporation Ltd (NPCL) topped the discoms ratings report by the ministry of power.

AEML has been ranked first for the third consecutive year. In the 13th annual integrated rating and ranking of discoms, the usual winners retained the top spots. The discoms of Gujarat featured in the top five, as they have since the inception of this rating exercise.

Unlike in previous years, the report did not provide commentary on financial metrics such as revenue generated and profit-loss of discoms. It stated that the gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realised (ACS-ARR) decreased by 20 paise per unit—from Rs 0.59 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in FY23 to Rs 0.39 per kWh in FY24. This led to a reduction in the absolute cash gap to Rs 58,000 crore in FY24 from Rs 85,000 crore in FY23 for the discoms.

On the operational front, according to the report, 40 out of 63 utilities saw an improvement in their aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses, with 18 utilities recording an improvement of more than 2 percentage points. AT&C losses are a key operational parameter for discoms.

"Grades have been upgraded for 15 discoms and 6 power departments, whereas 13 discoms were downgraded from the previous year. Among the 63 utilities covered in these ratings, 25 discoms and 9 power departments showed an ‘improving’ trend, with more than a 5 per cent increase in scores from the previous year," said the report, prepared by Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a power sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the aegis of the ministry of power.

While several utilities registered improvements on the operational front, overall AT&C losses during the year increased from 15.3 per cent to 16.3 per cent, driven by a 1.2 percentage point decline in collection efficiency, a metric that tracks bill collection by discoms.

"Among the 63 rated utilities, collection efficiency was below the lower threshold (91 per cent for discoms and 90 per cent for power departments) for four utilities. Meanwhile, 22 utilities achieved collection efficiency at or above the upper threshold," the report stated.

Speaking at the launch of the report, union power minister M L Khattar reiterated the need to find new funding streams for power utilities, such as listing profit-making discoms or transmission companies on exchanges.

"States have been advised to list discoms on stock exchanges, as this will help boost the financial viability of the sector," he said, adding that the government has set a target to bring down AT&C losses to 10 per cent by 2030.