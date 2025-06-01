Adani Energy board approves $502 million fundraise via share sale

By Saikat Das

Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. approved raising ₹4,300 crore ($502 million) via a stake sale.

The Adani Group unit’s board approved a proposal to raise the amount via “Qualified Institutional Placement” in one or more tranches, according to an exchange filing Saturday.

ALSO READ: Adani Green Energy operational RE capacity increases to 14,528.4 MW Adani companies, with interests stretching from ports to green energy, are steadily regaining investor confidence after a US indictment of the founder soured sentiment. The group in April raised about $750 million for an acquisition, with BlackRock Inc. subscribing to about a third of the bond issue. Last week, its ports unit raised $150 million from DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in a bilateral loan.