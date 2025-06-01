Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy board approves $502 million fundraise via share sale

Adani Energy board approves $502 million fundraise via share sale

Adani companies, with interests stretching from ports to green energy, are steadily regaining investor confidence after a US indictment of the founder soured sentiment.

Adani Green Ltd
The Adani Group unit’s board approved a proposal to raise the amount via “Qualified Institutional Placement”.adani
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das
 
Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. approved raising ₹4,300 crore ($502 million) via a stake sale.
The Adani Group unit’s board approved a proposal to raise the amount via “Qualified Institutional Placement” in one or more tranches, according to an exchange filing Saturday.
 
Adani companies, with interests stretching from ports to green energy, are steadily regaining investor confidence after a US indictment of the founder soured sentiment. The group in April raised about $750 million for an acquisition, with BlackRock Inc. subscribing to about a third of the bond issue. Last week, its ports unit raised $150 million from DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in a bilateral loan. 
 
In March, Fitch Ratings removed Adani Energy from a rating watch and assigned it a negative outlook, citing moderating risks associated with the group’s liquidity. “The Adani group has demonstrated adequate funding access” since the US bribery charges, Fitch said in a statement.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canara Bank waives all charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Indian Bank launches new savings accounts for NRIs with global access

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Deputy MD Shanti Ekambaram to retire in October

UGRO Capital announces Rs 400 crore rights issue at Rs 162 per share

HC bars Dr Reddy's, OneSource from selling Wegovy's key element in India

Topics :Adani EnterprisesGautam AdaniAdani Enterprise Ltd

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story