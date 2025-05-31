HC bars Dr Reddy's, OneSource from selling Wegovy's key element in India

Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction preventing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and OneSource Specialty Pharma from selling or marketing semaglutide, a key component in Novo Nordisk’s anti-obesity drug Wegovy, within India, CNBC-TV18 reported. Thehas issued an interim injunction preventing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and OneSource Specialty Pharma from selling or marketing semaglutide, a key component in Novo Nordisk’s anti-obesity drug Wegovy, within India, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The order follows a patent infringement lawsuit filed by the Danish pharmaceutical giant, which is preparing to introduce its blockbuster weight-loss treatment in the Indian market.

Novo Nordisk asserts patent rights

Novo Nordisk, in a statement, emphasised its commitment to protecting its patents in India. The company said that it is taking steps to protect its inventions in India. It noted that its semaglutide patents are valid and enforceable in the country and underscored the importance of safeguarding intellectual property. "This will help stimulate companies' motivation to develop innovative medicines and bring new treatments to patients," the company added.

The court’s decision comes at a pivotal moment, as Novo Nordisk readies itself to launch Wegovy in India, amid surging global demand for treatments targeting obesity and diabetes.

Novo Nordisk accelerates Wegovy launch in India

Novo Nordisk has decided to fast-track the launch of its obesity treatment, Wegovy, in India, ahead of its initial plan for a 2026 rollout. The move aims to meet the increasing demand for effective obesity medications in the country.

The company’s decision to bring Wegovy to market sooner follows the recent entry of Eli Lilly’s weight-loss medication, Mounjaro, into the Indian market. The introduction of Mounjaro has heightened competition, pushing Novo Nordisk to adjust its timeline in order to maintain its position in the growing obesity treatment landscape.

“As a healthcare company, we acknowledge our responsibility towards our patients by ensuring treatment availability, access and awareness. India faces a growing need for effective obesity treatments, and we are committed to addressing this urgent health challenge by expanding access to transformative therapies,” Novo Nordisk was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

India’s growing anti-obesity drug market

According to Pharmatrac data, India’s anti-obesity drug market has expanded significantly — soaring from ₹133 crore in March 2021 to ₹576 crore by March 2025. Semaglutide, in particular, has emerged as a dominant force in this segment, accounting for ₹397 crore in sales — far outpacing other treatments such as liraglutide and dulaglutide.