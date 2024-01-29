Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions appoints Kunjal Mehta as CFO with effect from Apr 1

Adani Energy Solutions appoints Kunjal Mehta as CFO with effect from Apr 1

The development follows the resignation of incumbent Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rohit Soni on Monday, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said in an exchange filing

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 1, 2024.

The development follows the resignation of incumbent Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rohit Soni on Monday, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Kunjal Mehta, presently serving as CFO within Adani Portfolio of Companies, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of the company (a key managerial personnel, categorised as senior management personnel), commencing from April 1, 2024," the company said.

Soni will relinquish his position as CFO of the company from the business hours on March 31, 2024.

Soni will assume the new role of CFO at Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), the green hydrogen arm of Adani Enterprises, the filing said.

While accepting the resignation letter from Soni, the company's board also approved the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as the new CFO-designate.

Mehta presently serves as CFO of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., the distribution arm of Adani Energy Solutions.

"This transition is part of a leadership capability development initiative being undertaken across the Adani portfolio companies in furtherance of a long-term vision to enhance employee engagement, build people capabilities, and create a pool of proficient and committed leaders in a diverse, fair, and respectful workplace," AESL said.

AESL (formerly Adani Transmission) has a significant presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

It is the country's largest private transmission company, with a presence across 17 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 20,422 ckm (circuit km) and 54,661 MVA transformation capacity.

Also Read

Who is Aparna C Iyer? All you need to know about IT major Wipro's new CFO

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

Mumbai-based Mitshi India CFO resigns with handwritten letter: See picture

Tata Consumer Products announces appointment of Ashish Goenka as Group CFO

Maruti Suzuki India announces appointment of Arnab Roy as CFO Designate

PNB board approves fund raising of Rs 7,500 cr via share sale in FY25

Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 17.41 crore, expenses jump 6%

Ride-hailing app Namma Yatri begins operations in Chennai, plans expansion

Vedanta Aluminium adopts 2-pronged strategy to reduce carbon footprint: CEO

Sunteck Realty to develop two projects in Mumbai, eyes Rs 3,000 cr revenue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Groupenergy sectorenergy industry

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story