Ride-hailing app Namma Yatri begins operations in Chennai, plans expansion

Namma Yatri, an auto booking app part of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), on Monday announced that it has commenced operations in Chennai.

The company’s app, which has over 5 million downloads, has been customised for Chennai, including the availability of the driver app in Tamil and an enhanced user booking experience to prominent locations such as Valluvar Kottam, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Birla Planetarium, Lighthouse, Tidel Park, Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, etc.

The cab aggregator is also planning to expand to other cities in Tamil Nadu soon.

With nearly 10,000 drivers already on board, Namma Yatri plans to add 100,000 drivers in the next six months, the company said in a statement.

“Namma Yatri on the ONDC network exemplifies the power of open networks in transforming urban mobility. It will facilitate more efficient, inclusive and sustainable transportation,” said T Koshy, Managing Director, ONDC.

The company, which operates on a “zero commission” model, claims to serve over 200,000 drivers and 4 million customers, facilitating more than 25 million trips. It has enabled drivers to earn over Rs 360 crore without any commission.

Backed by Bengaluru’s Autorickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), Namma Yatri began to gain prominence in late 2022 as an alternative to cab-hailing platforms like Ola and Uber, who charged commissions of up to 30 per cent.

Notably, Namma Yatri has since parted ways with ARDU over some differences, including over pricing and promotions.

Last month, the Hyderabad Auto and Taxi Drivers Association also launched a similar ride-hailing app on the ONDC called Yaary.

The Hyderabad-based startup has onboarded over 20,000 auto and taxi drivers in its home base and is actively collaborating with various driver associations across numerous cities to expand its operations.

It aims to onboard more than 100,000 drivers and serve over two million customers within the next six months across India.