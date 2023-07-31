Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results: Net profit dips 5.9% to Rs 175.1 crore

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 results: Net profit dips 5.9% to Rs 175.1 crore

The company reported double-digit growth in revenue, while other income slipped significantly

Amritha Pillay Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Energy Solutions (formerly Adani Transmission) reported a 5.9 per cent dip in net profit (attributable to the owners) for the June 2023 quarter (Q1FY24) compared to a year ago.

The company reported a double-digit growth in revenue, while other income slipped significantly.

For Q1FY24, net profit was Rs. 175.1 crore, lower by 5.9 per cent from a year ago.

Revenue in the same period rose 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs. 3,663.9 crore. Other income of the company also fell significantly to Rs. 108.3 crore a dip of 83.4 per cent from a year ago.

“Consolidated revenue in Q1FY24 witnessed double-digit growth on account of incremental revenue from newly commissioned lines, partial commissioning of a few elements, and an increase in energy consumption in the Mumbai distribution business,” the company said in its statement.

Reported net profit was at Rs. 182 crore, up 8 per cent YoY.

Segment-wise, profit after tax (PAT) for the transmission business was down 31 per cent. The distribution business was back in the black with a PAT of Rs. 20 crore, against a loss of Rs. 66 crore, a year ago.

“PAT in the transmission business declined due to a higher tax outgo of Rs. 65 crore on dividend income at the parent level. Distribution PAT was on account of mark-to-market movements of foreign currency loans in the previous periods,” the company said in its statement.

The company said the name change paves the way to tap opportunities in smart metering, district cooling solutions, and other energy solutions, along with the existing businesses.

On the Hindenburg Research allegation, the company and its subsidiaries have undertaken review of their transactions, and obtained opinions from independent law firms, confirming compliance.

The company said that since the matter is subjudice at the Supreme Court, no additional action is considered prolific.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Adani Energy Solutions Q1FY24 results: Net profit dips 5.9% to Rs 175 crore

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Amazon meets Urban Company: EESL to set up energy-efficiency marketplace

Go First refund case: NCLT issues notice to lenders, next hearing on Aug 7

Petronet eyes lower prices under renewed long-term deal with Qatar

Thomas Cook, SOTC sign pact with Sentosa Development to drive awareness

Pawan Munjal-backed Exponent unveils 15-minute charging tech for EVs

Topics :Adani GroupQ1 resultsAdani Transmission

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story