Hyundai Motor India has completed 25 years of exports from India and is on the road to developing the country as its largest export hub outside South Korea, targeting a 7–8 per cent growth in export volumes in FY 2025–26, a top company executive said on Friday. The company is currently the largest exporter of passenger vehicles from India, with exports accounting for 21 per cent of its overall sales, compared to an industry average of 15 per cent.

In FY25, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile, and Peru emerged as the largest export markets for Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) by volume. The company exported a total of 163,386 units in FY 2024–25. “Exports have gained strong momentum in recent months, and we aim to sustain this trajectory going forward. For FY26, we anticipate the growth in export volumes to be around 7–8 per cent, supported by robust demand for our products in the emerging markets,” said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL. The company commenced its exports from Chennai Port in 1999 and has so far exported over 3.7 million units of made-in-India passenger vehicles from there.

“In 2024–25, HMIL marked a significant milestone by completing 25 years of exports from India, reaffirming its position as the country’s largest exporter of passenger vehicles cumulatively to date. Aiming to become Hyundai’s largest export hub outside South Korea, we aspire to continue our growth trajectory in exports in the coming years. Aligned with our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ our resolve to serve global customers with a wide range of smart mobility solutions will continue to grow stronger,” Kim added. ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor Q4 results: Profit slips 4% to ₹1,583 cr, dividend declared Over the past 25 years, through a strategic memorandum of understanding with Chennai Port Authority, HMIL has exported passenger vehicles to over 150 countries across the globe and currently exports to over 60 countries. It offers nine tailor-made models, including the Hyundai Creta, Creta Electric, Alcazar, Exter, Venue, Aura, Verna, Grand i10 Nios, and i20.

“As the largest automobile export port in the Bay of Bengal, Chennai Port has been a key cog in Hyundai Motor India’s export operations since 1999, serving as a gateway for made-in-India automotive excellence reaching the world,” said S Kirupanandasamy, Traffic Manager, Chennai Port Authority (CPA). SHINING BEYOND BORDERS - EXPORT MILESTONES “Given the strategic importance of seamless operations for Tamil Nadu’s biggest auto original equipment manufacturers, Chennai Port has provided a dedicated holding facility for Hyundai Motor India, including parking and inspection areas, with a capacity of accommodating over 4,000 units at any given time,” Kirupanandasamy added. “With state-of-the-art facilities including three docks and 27 berths with 136 MMTPA capacity, Chennai Port will continue to play a vital role in India’s maritime trade,” he said. In close collaboration with the port, HMIL operates over 50 vessels each year.