Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

"The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 (@ 120 per cent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2022- 23, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company," the company said.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Thursday, reported a 137.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 31, to Rs 722.48 crore from Rs 304.32 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22). The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.