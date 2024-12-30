Adani Enterprises to exit consumer goods joint venture with Wilmar Intl

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Monday announced its decision to fully exit its consumer goods joint venture, Adani Wilmar , in which it holds a 44 per cent stake. In an exchange filing, the company said that Lence Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar International, will acquire 31.06 per cent of Adani Wilmar's paid-up equity shares from Adani Commodities LLP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEL.

“Adani Enterprises, Adani Commodities LLP (ACL), and Lence Pte Ltd (Lence) entered into an agreement on 30 December 2024. Under this agreement, Lence will acquire up to 31.06 per cent of Adani Wilmar's existing paid-up equity share capital held by ACL, through the exercise of a call or put option as applicable,” the filing said.

As of December 27, 2024, AWL's market capitalisation stood at Rs 42,785 crore ($5 billion). AEL’s board has also resolved to withdraw ACL’s nominee directors from AWL’s board, and the company’s name will undergo a change.

The proceeds from this sale will be directed towards AEL's investments in core infrastructure platforms spanning energy, transport, logistics, and other key sectors, reinforcing its role as India’s largest listed incubator of growth platforms.