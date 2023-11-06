Home / Companies / News / Adani Green crosses 8.4 GW mark, becomes India's largest RE company

Adani Green crosses 8.4 GW mark, becomes India's largest RE company

Among its peers, ReNew is closest with 8.3 GW, followed by Tata Power and Greenko Energies with close to 4 GW capacity each. State-owned NTPC has a 3.2 GW green energy capacity

Shreya Jai New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has become India's largest green energy company as it reached the 8.4 gigawatt (GW) installed capacity mark last week. Company executives told this paper that AGEL commissioned a 0.15 GW solar power park in Rajasthan, which helped it surpass the 5 GW capacity for solar and 8.4 GW overall.

Among its peers, ReNew is closest with 8.3 GW, followed by Tata Power and Greenko Energies with close to 4 GW capacity each. State-owned NTPC has a 3.2 GW green energy capacity.

At 5 GW, AGEL also operates the country's largest solar portfolio.

"AGEL’s management has guided that it plans to commission between 2.8 GW to 3 GW in the current financial year (FY24), with a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 14,000 crore in the current financial year," said a senior executive.

The company's upcoming projects will be located in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, according to the company's various corporate presentations.

AGEL announced earlier this year an ambitious target of achieving 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by the year 2030.

According to the company executives, close to 97 per cent of AGEL's capacity is under long-term fixed tariff Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of 25-year duration and an average portfolio tariff of Rs 3.02 per unit.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Orxa Energies inaugurates new facility ahead of electric bike launch

Stocks to Watch today, June 7: Adani Green, Mazagon Dock, Torrent Power

Commercial EV-maker Euler Motors raises Rs 120 cr in funding round

Ashok Leyland delivers AVTR 1922, India's first LNG-powered haulage truck

Telecom Italia approves KKR's $20 bn grid bid in blow for Vivendi

Anant Raj plans 3 housing projects with revenue of around Rs 4,000 cr

Adani vs Hindenburg: Supreme Court to consider plea for listing of PILs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Green EnergyTata PowerTata Power Adani PowerGreenko Energy Holdings

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story