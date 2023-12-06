Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

Adani Green Energy ranked second-largest global solar PV developer: Mercom

AGEL with its total solar capacity of 18.1 GW ranked second after France-based TotalEnergies, which holds a total capacity of 41.3 GW

Representative image
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has been declared the second-largest global solar PV developer in the global solar energy sector, according to Mercom Capital Group's Annual Global Report.

Mercom Capital Group is a clean energy communications and research firm. In its global annual report, it has unveiled the top ten leading global large-scale solar PV developers based on data compiled from July 2022 to June 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


AGEL was ranked this position based on its contribution and performance in the renewable energy sector. France-based TotalEnergies, which holds a total capacity of 41.3 GW, was ranked number one and followed by AGEL with its total solar capacity of 18.1 GW. Canada-based Brookfield Renewable Partners came in third with 18 GW.

The top 10 developers made up 145 GW of operational, under-construction, and PPA-contracted solar projects between July 2022 to June 2023. Within this, 49.5 GW of projects were operational, 29.1 GW were under construction, and 66.2 GW were in pipeline (PPA-contracted).

ALSO READ: Adani Green Ltd seals its biggest ever project financing of $1.36 billion

The list also includes (in descending order of rank) Enel Green Power, Lightsource bp, AES Renewables, EDF Renewables, Invenergy, Iberdrola, and ib vogt. 

Among the top 10 global large-scale solar PV developers, six were based in Europe and three in North America. AGEL is the only South Asian-based company to make the global list.

AGEL is India's largest renewable energy solutions partner enabling the clean energy transition. The Adani company currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 8.4 GW across 12 states. Upon the release of the report, Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Group reaffirmed the firm's commitment to large-scale renewables, developing an indigenous fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem and green hydrogen solutions.

ALSO READ: Next Adani milestone is plan for $1.25 bn of Adani Green Energy debt

"At the Adani portfolio level, a total investment of $75 billion (by 2030) on our energy transition initiatives will further our vision to have 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and strengthen the pivotal role played by AGEL in India's glide path to decarbonisation," the chairman added.

Also Read

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

RIL shines in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 64 pts up; broader indices slip

Gautam Adani's next milestone is plan for $1.25 billion of green arm debt

Credgenics launches debt recovery platform for asset reconstruction firms

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr to make Li-ion battery components

Defence manufacturer CoreEL Tech secures $16 mn funding from 360 ONE Asset

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Green EnergyBS Web Reportsrenewable enrgyAdani Group

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story