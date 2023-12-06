Home / Companies / News / Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Earlier in July, Hindustan Zinc had announced its first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share

Photo: Shutterstock
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hindustan Zinc, owned by Vedanta Ltd, on Wednesday announced that it will give an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for 2022-23. According to the announcement, the total expenditure of this will be Rs 2,535.19 crore.

The record date for the payment of the dividend is December 14, 2023. Notably, Hindustan Zinc is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and fifth-largest silver producer.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Earlier in July, Hindustan Zinc announced its first interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Last month, Arun Misra, chief executive officer (CEO), said the company is likely to deliver a stable performance in the coming quarters on the back of the government's thrust on expenditure on infrastructure and expectations of sustained growth in the country.

He said that notwithstanding the prevailing global uncertainty and the related challenges, projections on zinc demand in the country are promising.

"There is an optimism of continued stable performance from the company in the coming quarters," Misra said.

Estimates suggest a further decline in global economic growth this year to 2.8 per cent from 3.4 per cent last year, he added.

The company, he said in the company's Integrated Annual Report 2022-23, is ideally placed to harness the strong demand and emerging growth opportunities led by the Indian growth story.

In the quarter that ended on September 30, the company had reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dip in net profit (Q2FY24) as London Metal Exchange (LME) prices came under pressure.

The company's metal production and revenues also took a dip on a Y-o-Y basis.

For Q2FY24, Hindustan Zinc's net profit was at Rs 1,729 crore. Sequentially, net profit dipped 12 per cent.

Post the announcement on Wednesday morning, Hindustan Zinc's shares were trading 1.06 per cent higher at Rs 328.35 apiece on BSE.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Hind Zinc rallies 8%; board to consider interim dividend for FY24 on July 8

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Govt may space out stake sale in Hindustan Zinc for 'best possible options'

Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit down 36.5%, as revenue dips 23% YoY

Nestle India surges 4% in weak market on stock split, interim dividend plan

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr to make Li-ion battery components

Defence manufacturer CoreEL Tech secures $16 mn funding from 360 ONE Asset

The Sleep Company secures Rs 184 cr in Series C funding from Premji Invest

CBI files FIR, searches 13 locations in Uco Bank fund transfer case

Bike-taxi service provider Rapido drives cabs into Uber, Ola lane

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hindustan ZincVedanta GroupInterim DividendCompaniesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story