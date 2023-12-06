Home / Companies / News / Credgenics launches debt recovery platform for asset reconstruction firms

Credgenics launches debt recovery platform for asset reconstruction firms

Service will help debt recovery by providing information about each stage of delinquent cases

Photo: X @credgenics
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Credgenics, a debt collection company, said on Wednesday it has launched a new version of its technology platform that will give asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) insights about small businesses.

Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company (RARC) is among the customers that have subscribed to the technology platform, said Credgenics. The platform gives information about each stage of delinquent cases, including prior communication history, to help ARCs in debt recovery.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Noida-based Credgenics said the platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help ARCs evaluate communication effectiveness and make outreach plans.

“ARCs play a crucial role in the financial services landscape, and our technology solution has been specifically designed keeping in mind their operational challenges and business expectations. We have already seen remarkable results with some of our leading ARC customers, and we are confident of continuing to add more business value in the future,” said Rishabh Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Credgenics, in a company statement.

“The automated trust settlement capabilities provide seamless reconciliations and customisable legal workflows for SARFAESI (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest), legal notices, and other legal actions for enhanced resolutions,” said the company.

The platform’s app digitises field recoveries with capabilities that include automatic case allocations, geo-tracking, geo-fencing, visit recording, and digital payments.

“Leveraging Credgenics’ digitisation and data-oriented capabilities has been instrumental in taking our debt recovery performance to the next level. The seamless digital edge,integrated approach, and comprehensive insights from data analytics have strengthened our legal communication process, expedited resolutions, and optimised overall processes,” said Mehul Gandhi, CEO, RARC.

Credgenics raised $50 million in August in a Series B funding round led by Westbridge Capital and Accel. It has raised $78 million in total and is valued at $340 million, shows data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Founded in 2019, the company provides debt recovery technology solutions to banks, non-banking financial companies, and digital lending firms. It handles 11 million retail loan accounts and sends 60 million digital communications every month, said the statement.

Also Read

No phones, cards needed, your car can pay for its fuel and Fastag directly

Cashfree Payments rebrands Zecpe, a one-click checkout platform, as Ecom360

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

SBI Caps asks ARCs to make final offers for Vidarbha Industries' debt

Inkle launches new platform for cross-border payments for startups

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Himadri Speciality to invest Rs 4,800 cr to make Li-ion battery components

Defence manufacturer CoreEL Tech secures $16 mn funding from 360 ONE Asset

The Sleep Company secures Rs 184 cr in Series C funding from Premji Invest

CBI files FIR, searches 13 locations in Uco Bank fund transfer case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligencedebt recoveryAsset reconstruction companies ARCsDigital Payments

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story