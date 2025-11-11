Adani Group plans to build India's largest battery storage system

The Adani Group is entering the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with plans to build the largest BESS installation in India and one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployments, the company said in a release on Tuesday. The project, which is being built at Gujarat's Khavda, is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Commenting on the move, Chairman Gautam Adani said, “Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future. With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India’s energy independence and sustainability. This initiative will enable us to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions at scale.”

Adani Group's battery storage project The BESS project will have a power capacity of 1,126 megawatts (MW) and an energy capacity of 3,530 MWh, meaning it can store enough energy to supply 1,126 MW of power for about three hours. Over 700 battery containers will be used, making it India’s largest and one of the world’s biggest single-location energy storage systems. The project will use advanced lithium-ion battery technology and smart energy management systems for top performance. It will help manage electricity demand during peak hours, shift energy use to different times, and cut carbon emissions. Once complete, it will support grid stability and 24/7 renewable power, making Khavda the largest combined renewable and storage park in the world.

Scaling energy storage capacity Adani Group plans to expand its energy storage capacity further by adding 15 GWh by March 2027 and reaching 50 GWh within five years. "This plan shows the Group’s strong commitment to building a modern, clean, and reliable energy system that supports India’s net-zero and climate goals," the company said in its statement. BESS a growing sector in India With its entry into the BESS sector, Adani Group joins global energy leaders investing in large-scale energy storage. Battery energy storage is increasingly becoming important to modern energy systems, as grids are handling large influxes of intermittent solar and wind power generation.