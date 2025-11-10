Varun Berry resigns as Britannia MD and CEO after 13 years at the helm

Varun Berry has resigned from his post of vice chairman, managing director and chief executive officer at Britannia Industries after 13 years, according to a stock exchange filing.

The filing states that Berry resigned from his post on 6 November. "...I would like to tender my resignation from the position of CEO and Managing Director of Britannia Industries Ltd. I will serve my notice period as per the contract...," Berry said in his resignation email to chairman, Nusli Wadia.

“Directors of the company, on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, at their respective meetings held today (Monday, November 10th) accepted his resignation and waived off Varun Berry’s obligation to serve the notice period,” the filing stated.

Rakshit Hargave who was appointed as chief executive officer at Britannia last week, will also take on the role of managing director from 15 December. In his previous assignment, Hargave held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus, the Paints venture of Aditya Birla Group. In the interim, N. Venkataraman, currently the executive director and chief financial officer will hold additional charge as chief executive officer of the biscuit major, till Hargave joins. Berry, in his resignation letter said, “Thank you very much for your support for the past 13 years…. I will be available as and when you want, beyond my departure from the company to guide Rakshit in whichever (way) you may want. I hope Britannia goes from strength to strength in the coming years.’

He also tendered his resignation from Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company as non-executive, non-independent director. Berry started his career at Hindustan Unilever in 1986 and then went on to join PepsiCo India in 1993. He then took on the role of CEO PepsiCo Foods India in January 2010 and then went on to join Britannia Industries in 2013 as its chief operating officer (COO). Berry was the Executive Director in-charge of India Business till 31 March 2014 before becoming Managing Director from 1 April 2014. Since he took over the company, he transformed Britannia as one of the leading foods company in India, from being a biscuits producer to also entering into other food spaces like dairy and other adjacent categories.