Maruti Suzuki India to set up at least 400 service touchpoints in FY25

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) plans to establish at least 400 service touchpoints across the country in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to meet the needs of the car park density in various locations, its executive officer (service) Ram Suresh Akella told Business Standard on Tuesday.

In the previous financial year, 2023-24 (FY24), India's largest carmaker added 400 service touchpoints, with 90 in the Nexa (premium) format and the remaining 310 in the Arena (affordable) format. On Tuesday, the company celebrated the opening of its 5,000th service touchpoint in Gurugram.

Akella explained the distribution of these service touchpoints between main urban centres and other regions. "Wherever we have main sales outlets, not the small compact ones, we have about 2,500 service touchpoints. The remaining 2,500 touchpoints are in smaller pockets—emerging markets and rural locations," he said.

Regarding the company's expansion strategy for service workshops, Akella stated, "Last year (FY24), we added 400 service touchpoints. We plan to maintain at least the same level of network expansion."

Since establishing its first service touchpoint in 1983, MSIL has significantly accelerated its pace. The company took 14 years to set up its first 1,000 service touchpoints. The next 1,000 were set up in nine years (1997-2006), followed by another 1,000 in eight years (2006-2014). The subsequent 1,000 were established in seven years, and the most recent 1,000 service touchpoints were added in just three years (2021-2024).

"Establishing the last 1,000 service touchpoints took us three years. This is the pace we have picked up now. We might continue at the same pace for the next 1,000 service touchpoints," Akella noted.

MSIL is committed to reaching closer to its customers by analysing the car park density based on location and estimating the required service capacity. "Numbers (targets) are incidental," Akella remarked.

The company has also been enhancing its online engagement with customers for service-related queries. Akella highlighted the digitisation of the owner's manual for all 18 car models in April, which previously took up significant space in the glove compartment.

MSIL has also introduced an online customer approval system for service work, allowing customers to approve or decline additional work identified during vehicle inspections digitally. Additionally, customers can track their vehicle digitally during pickup and drop-off at the service centre.