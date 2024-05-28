Home / Companies / News / Infosys partners with Germany's Commerzbank to transform trading ecosystem

In effect, the consolidation on a unified Murex platform enables the bank to accelerate its digital transformation journey by driving system efficiency and cost-effectiveness

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Indian IT major Infosys on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Commerzbank, a German bank, and Murex, which is into trading, risk management and processing solutions for capital markets, on a successful "go-live" or operationalisation of a consolidated, unified trading platform.

The joint project has enabled Commerzbank to consolidate FX, FX derivatives, equity, and commodities onto Murex's integrated MX.3 platform, simplifying its operations, cutting costs, speeding up time to market, and preparing for future challenges.

"Infosys today announced that it collaborated with Commerzbank... and Murex... on a successful go-live of a consolidated, unified trading platform that streamlines the bank's business processes and IT landscape," according to a release.

In effect, the consolidation on a unified Murex platform enables the bank to accelerate its digital transformation journey by driving system efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
 

Within the project, Infosys supported Commerzbank in optimising utilisation of Murex's comprehensive suite of solutions and services and carried out development, integration, testing and migration, alongside go-live and aftercare support.

With this partnership, Commerzbank's trading operations saw substantial improvements.

It also helped in simplification of their technology landscape, while reducing the cost of managing multiple servers and platforms, thus laying the foundation for business growth and scale.

Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President, and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services at Infosys said the consolidation has empowered Commerzbank to improve time to market, streamline operations, simplify the current technology landscape, promote standardisation, and effectively manage regulatory changes while ensuring sustainable growth.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Commerzbank on their digital transformation journey towards a unified Murex platform for multiple asset classes," Gada said.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

