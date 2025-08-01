Home / Companies / News / Committed to honour onboarding of 600 professionals: TCS to labour ministry

Committed to honour onboarding of 600 professionals: TCS to labour ministry

TCS skips meeting with the labour ministry, saying deferment of onboarding is 'nothing new,' and it remains committed to fulfilling its job offers to over 600 professionals

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.
premium
This is the second major layoff in the company’s history, the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees were let go for underperformance.
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The information technology (IT) giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has told the labour ministry that the practice of deferring the onboarding of offered candidates is ‘nothing new,’ and it remains committed to ‘honouring’ the job offers made to over 600 experienced professionals, sources told Business Standard. 
“In an email sent late last night to the labour ministry, the IT giant clarified its position regarding the matter. It said that it will ‘honour’ the commitments made to these professionals. There is some delay in immediately onboarding them, but they remain committed to onboarding them,” the official sources said. 
Following a complaint from the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) scheduled an in-person meeting on August 1 with TCS management to discuss the delay in onboarding over 600 lateral hires by the tech giant. 
The meeting was attended by the representative of NITES, but TCS management skipped the session. 
Harpreet Saluja, President of NITES, said in a statement on Friday that no representative from TCS appeared physically at the meeting, despite formal notice from the CLC office. 
“The absence of the company at such a critical discussion raises concerns about the seriousness with which the organisation is addressing the livelihoods and dignity of hundreds of experienced professionals,” he added. 
 
A detailed query sent to TCS regarding the matter did not elicit a response by the time of going to press.
 
“The challenges posed by the prevailing circumstances in the global market situation have led organisations to reevaluate their resource requirements. The deferment of onboarding the offered candidates is nothing new and is a practice followed in the industry. As the positions to be filled are based on the requirements of projects for customers, when there is a delay in project awards, certain delays result in onboarding the candidates selected for such projects,” the email sent by TCS to the regional labour commissioner, seen by Business Standard, read.
 
The email further stated that the positions offered to the candidates have not been withdrawn and that TCS is attempting to keep the deferment period “as minimal as possible.”
 
However, Saluja said that the company should provide an official and time-bound onboarding schedule, offer compensation for the delay, or propose a support mechanism for those affected.
 
This comes in the backdrop of the recent decision by TCS to lay off about 2 per cent, or approximately 12,260 employees of its global workforce, which stood at 613,000 as of June 30 this financial year. The company seeks to become a more agile organisation in an era of artificial intelligence (AI)-led business transformation.
 
This is the second major layoff in the company’s history, the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees were let go for underperformance.
 
“The issue of the layoff of 12,000 people was not discussed today. That is a separate matter. The union representative asked for another meeting, as TCS did not physically attend the meeting today to settle the issue of onboarding. The details of the further meeting will be intimated shortly, if necessary,” the official sources said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

R-Infra denies fund diversion allegations as ED summons Anil Ambani

Coal India output dips 6% to 229.8 mt in April-July amid monsoon impact

R R Kabel to redirect exports from US after 25% tariff on Indian goods

Experion to invest $300 mn in VLIV, expands women-only co-living spaces

Premium

JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditions

Topics :information technologyTata Consultancy ServicesTCSLabour MinistryIT layoffs

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story