Committed to honour onboarding of 600 professionals: TCS to labour ministry

The information technology (IT) giant Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has told the labour ministry that the practice of deferring the onboarding of offered candidates is ‘nothing new,’ and it remains committed to ‘honouring’ the job offers made to over 600 experienced professionals, sources told Business Standard.

“In an email sent late last night to the labour ministry, the IT giant clarified its position regarding the matter. It said that it will ‘honour’ the commitments made to these professionals. There is some delay in immediately onboarding them, but they remain committed to onboarding them,” the official sources said.

Following a complaint from the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) scheduled an in-person meeting on August 1 with TCS management to discuss the delay in onboarding over 600 lateral hires by the tech giant.

The meeting was attended by the representative of NITES, but TCS management skipped the session. Harpreet Saluja, President of NITES, said in a statement on Friday that no representative from TCS appeared physically at the meeting, despite formal notice from the CLC office. ALSO READ: TCS layoffs: How to keep your health insurance without losing benefits “The absence of the company at such a critical discussion raises concerns about the seriousness with which the organisation is addressing the livelihoods and dignity of hundreds of experienced professionals,” he added. A detailed query sent to TCS regarding the matter did not elicit a response by the time of going to press.

“The challenges posed by the prevailing circumstances in the global market situation have led organisations to reevaluate their resource requirements. The deferment of onboarding the offered candidates is nothing new and is a practice followed in the industry. As the positions to be filled are based on the requirements of projects for customers, when there is a delay in project awards, certain delays result in onboarding the candidates selected for such projects,” the email sent by TCS to the regional labour commissioner, seen by Business Standard, read. The email further stated that the positions offered to the candidates have not been withdrawn and that TCS is attempting to keep the deferment period “as minimal as possible.”

However, Saluja said that the company should provide an official and time-bound onboarding schedule, offer compensation for the delay, or propose a support mechanism for those affected. This comes in the backdrop of the recent decision by TCS to lay off about 2 per cent, or approximately 12,260 employees of its global workforce, which stood at 613,000 as of June 30 this financial year. The company seeks to become a more agile organisation in an era of artificial intelligence (AI)-led business transformation. This is the second major layoff in the company’s history, the previous one being in 2012, when around 2,500 employees were let go for underperformance.