Apple's Q3 revenue soars with record growth from India and other regions

Apple reported "record revenue" from India and more than two dozen countries and regions, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, and the Middle East, for its third quarter ended June 28, the iPhone maker said on Friday. This was driven by double-digit growth across iPhone, Mac, and services, CEO Tim Cook said in a call with analysts.

Sales of the iPhone, Apple's flagship product, were up 13.5 per cent to $44.6 billion in the June quarter.

“We set a June quarter record for iPhone. We saw iPhone growth in every geographic segment and double-digit growth in emerging markets, including India, the Middle East, South Asia, and Brazil,” he added.

Apple said there was no change in the shipment of iPhones to the US from India. “There hasn't been a change to that. The vast majority of iPhones sold in the US, or the majority, I should say, have a country of origin in India,” Cook said. India supplied 71 per cent of all iPhones sold in the US between April and June, up from 31 per cent a year earlier, according to data from Counterpoint Research. Similarly, Mac, iPad, and the Apple Watch sold in the US are mostly from Vietnam. Apple's decision to source the majority of phones sold in the US from India has drawn criticism from President Trump. In May, he told Apple it could face a 25 per cent tariff if it manufactures iPhones in “India or any place else” for sale in the US.