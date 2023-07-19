Adani Group planning world's largest, 20 GW hybrid energy plant in Gujarat

Adani Group will build the world's largest hybrid power bank in the Khavda desert which is in Gujarat's Kutch district, Financial Express (FE) has reported. Making this announcement, the company has reiterated its plan to create 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. When operational, the park will produce 20 GW of green energy.

Elaborating on the plans to build the hybrid power bank, Adani Group's Chairman said, "We are now building the largest hybrid renewables park in the world — right in the middle of the desert — in Khavda. It will be the most complex and ambitious project that we have ever executed."

The company intends to build the facility faster than any project in its execution history, Gautam Adani added. The project will be developed under Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

Emphasising the company's role and intent to play a key role in the country's march towards net-zero emissions, Adani said that AGEL already has the record of commissioning the world's largest hybrid solar-wind project of 2.14 GW in Rajasthan to its credit, the report added.

The group continues to focus on cost-efficient, green energy generation at a large scale, Adani Group's Chairman said.

Talking about another subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, Kutch Copper, Adani said that the company is building an integrated copper smelting and refinery complex with an annual capacity of 0.5 MTPA. Detailing the company's ambitions, Adani said that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will commission India's largest transhipment hub in Vizhinjam, Kerala in the next 12-24 months, the FE report added.

Adani also talked about the Hindenburg fiasco that resulted in a meltdown in the valuation of Adani Group shares. The chairman said, “On the eve of our Republic Day this year, a US-based short-seller published a report to short our stocks just as we were planning to launch the largest follow-on public offer in India’s history.”

“The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations, the majority of them dating from 2004 to 2015. They were all settled by the appropriate authorities at that time," said Adani.

He went on say that India's success story of balancing economic growth and a vibrant democratic society has no parallel.