Home / Companies / News / Adani Group planning world's largest, 20 GW hybrid energy plant in Gujarat

Adani Group planning world's largest, 20 GW hybrid energy plant in Gujarat

The company intends to build the facility faster than any project in its execution history, Gautam Adani said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani went on say that India's success story of balancing economic growth and a vibrant democratic society has no parallel.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Group will build the world's largest hybrid power bank in the Khavda desert which is in Gujarat's Kutch district, Financial Express (FE) has reported. Making this announcement, the company has reiterated its plan to create 45 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. When operational, the park will produce 20 GW of green energy.

Elaborating on the plans to build the hybrid power bank, Adani Group's Chairman said, "We are now building the largest hybrid renewables park in the world — right in the middle of the desert — in Khavda. It will be the most complex and ambitious project that we have ever executed."

The company intends to build the facility faster than any project in its execution history, Gautam Adani added. The project will be developed under Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

Emphasising the company's role and intent to play a key role in the country's march towards net-zero emissions, Adani said that AGEL already has the record of commissioning the world's largest hybrid solar-wind project of 2.14 GW in Rajasthan to its credit, the report added.

The group continues to focus on cost-efficient, green energy generation at a large scale, Adani Group's Chairman said.

Talking about another subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, Kutch Copper, Adani said that the company is building an integrated copper smelting and refinery complex with an annual capacity of 0.5 MTPA. Detailing the company's ambitions, Adani said that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will commission India's largest transhipment hub in Vizhinjam, Kerala in the next 12-24 months, the FE report added.

Adani also talked about the Hindenburg fiasco that resulted in a meltdown in the valuation of Adani Group shares. The chairman said, “On the eve of our Republic Day this year, a US-based short-seller published a report to short our stocks just as we were planning to launch the largest follow-on public offer in India’s history.”

“The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations, the majority of them dating from 2004 to 2015. They were all settled by the appropriate authorities at that time," said Adani.

He went on say that India's success story of balancing economic growth and a vibrant democratic society has no parallel.

Also Read

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Johnson&Johnson ordered to pay $18.8 mn in California talc-cancer trial

ADNOC Gas agrees $7bn-$9 bn 14-year LNG agreement with IOCL: Statement

UK set to win battle for electric Jaguar Land Rover battery plant

SBI to set up trustee company to manage corporate debt market dev fund

RIL shares hit 52-week high; market valuation again reaches Rs 19 trn-mark

Topics :Adani GroupAdani Green EnergyAdani Enterprises Adani GreenGautam AdaniAdani Enterprises LtdBS Web ReportsRenewable energy policyrenewable enrgy

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story