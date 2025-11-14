Adani Group plans to invest ₹63,000 crore in energy projects in Assam

Adani Group plans to invest Rs 63,000 crore in Assam to set up a 3,200 gigawatt (GW) thermal power plant and two pumped storage plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 megawatt (MW), the company said on Friday.

Adani Power Ltd (APL) would invest around Rs 48,000 crore to set up a greenfield power plant, while Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) would put in approximately Rs 15,000 crore for the two PSPs.

The group has received letters of award (LoA) from the Assam government for the projects.

For the thermal power plant, Adani Power emerged as the successful bidder, offering the lowest tariff of Rs 6.30 per kilowatt hour (kWh). The company will set up an ultra-supercritical plant under the design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) model. The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the government’s Shakti policy.