RIL to build 1 GW AI data centre in Andhra, deepen investment footprint

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Friday announced a major new wave of investment in Andhra Pradesh by signing a deal with the state government to establish a 1 GW artificial intelligence (AI) data centre.

This facility will operate as a twin to the company’s gigawatt-scale AI data centre in Jamnagar, creating one of Asia’s most powerful AI infrastructure networks.

Reliance announced that it will build a fully modular, future-ready 1 GW AI data centre designed to host the world’s most advanced GPUs (graphics processing units), TPUs (tensor processing units), and AI processors. The deal was signed on the opening day of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for IT and Industries Nara Lokesh, and Reliance Industries Executive Director P M S Prasad.

The company highlighted its mission to democratise access to artificial intelligence, delivering pro-level AI tools to students, farmers, entrepreneurs, and families through the MyJio platform. To ensure clean and sustainable energy for the upcoming AI infrastructure, Reliance will also develop a 6 GWp solar power project in Andhra Pradesh. How is Reliance expanding its broader presence in the state? The company reaffirmed its deep commitment to Andhra Pradesh across its core sectors such as retail, Jio, and oil and gas operations in Kakinada. Reliance has already invested more than $25 billion in the state across oil and gas, digital services, and retail.

Reliance further announced a greenfield integrated food park in Kurnool, spread across 170 acres allotted by APIIC. Equipped with automated systems, the facility will manufacture beverages, packaged drinking water, chocolates, snacks, atta, and more. The project is expected to generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs across the region. Complementing the state’s green-growth agenda, the company will set up integrated compressed biogas (CBG) hubs to strengthen natural farming, rejuvenate soil health, and support rural economies while advancing India’s clean energy goals. Reliance broke ground on its first CBG plant in Prakasam in April this year. How has the state responded to Reliance’s investment?

“Andhra Pradesh is entering a new era of technology-led growth, sustainability, and industrial resurgence. I welcome Reliance’s landmark investments, which align with our vision to make AP a global hub for AI innovation, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. These projects will generate high-quality jobs, open new opportunities for our youth, and accelerate the state’s journey towards a cleaner and more prosperous future,” Naidu said. “Andhra Pradesh is rising with purpose and intent. Reliance is not here just to invest. We are here to build. We are here to empower and to serve. Together, we will create a brighter, cleaner, smarter, and more prosperous Andhra Pradesh — not only for this generation, but for many generations to come,” Prasad said.