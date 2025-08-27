Air India Express becomes fourth Indian airline to join global body IATA

Air India Express has joined the IATA as a member, making it the fourth Indian carrier currently to be part of the global airlines' association.
The International Airport Transport Association (IATA) represents around 350 airlines that account for about 80 per cent of the global air traffic.
In a post on LinkedIn on Wednesday, IATA welcomed the membership of Air India Express, which was launched in 2005 and is the low-cost wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India.
"With a fleet of 115 aircraft-75 Boeing 737s and 40 Airbus A320s, the airline operates around 500 daily flights, connecting 38 domestic and 17 international airports across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia," IATA said.
Now, there are four Indian airlines that are IATA members -- Tata Group-owned Air India and Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet.
Jet Airways, which stopped flying in April 2019 and is now undergoing a liquidation process, was an IATA member.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
