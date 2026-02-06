Adani Group plans ₹70,000 crore push to deepen footprint in Vidarbha

What is the proposed coal gasification project in Nagpur district?
One of the group’s key commitments for the region is a ₹70,000-crore integrated coal gasification and downstream derivatives complex at Linga, Kalmeshwar, in Nagpur district. The project is expected to create 30,000 direct jobs, build advanced chemical manufacturing capabilities, boost energy independence for critical industries, and place Nagpur on the global map of clean energy technologies.
How is Adani Power expanding electricity supply in Maharashtra?
At Tiroda, in Gondia district of Vidarbha, Adani Power operates Maharashtra’s largest 3,300-megawatt supercritical power plant. In 2025, the company revived the 600 MW Butibori power plant in Nagpur district. Through a 25-year supply agreement, Adani Power ensures 6,600 MW of dependable electricity for Maharashtra, combining solar generation from Khavda in Gujarat with a thermal baseload supply.