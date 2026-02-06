Associate Sponsors

Mitsubishi Electric India expands Chennai footprint with ₹2,100 cr plant

Mitsubishi Electric India has begun operations at its new air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility in Chennai, marking a Rs 2,100 crore investment

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai, a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, marked another milestone with the commencement of operations of Mitsubishi Electric India’s air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai.
 
What does the new Mitsubishi Electric facility include? 
The facility, spread across 52 acres within the integrated industrial cluster, represents the scaling up of Mitsubishi Electric India’s manufacturing presence in the country.
 
How much has Mitsubishi Electric invested in the Chennai plant? 
The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin through a virtual plaque unveiling. Developed with an investment of about Rs 2,100 crore, the unit underscores Mitsubishi Electric India’s long-term commitment to India and further strengthens Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for high-value, technology-led manufacturing.
 
What is the production capacity of the new unit? 
With an annual production capacity of 300,000 indoor and outdoor room air conditioners and 650,000 compressors, the expansion contributes to the development of a strong regional supplier ecosystem and aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative.
 
What did the Tamil Nadu chief minister say at the inauguration? 
At the inauguration, Stalin said, “Chennai continues to serve as the manufacturing backbone of Tamil Nadu, anchored by a deep and well-established industrial ecosystem. The inauguration of Mitsubishi Electric India’s new air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility reflects the state’s growing potential and our commitment to enabling businesses from India and across the world to strengthen manufacturing, expand operations, and grow sustainably in Tamil Nadu.”
 
How does Mitsubishi Electric see India in its global strategy? 
Atsushi Takase, managing director of Mitsubishi Electric India, said, “India is witnessing rapid growth in demand for energy-efficient and high-quality air-conditioning solutions. This facility will support this growing demand through local manufacturing, while enabling us to respond faster to customer needs, strengthen quality control, and ensure sustainable operations. It will position India as a core hub within Mitsubishi Electric’s global air-conditioning business.”
 
He added that aligned with the progressive industrial vision of the Tamil Nadu government, the investment underscores the company’s long-term commitment to India, Tamil Nadu and the country’s manufacturing ambitions.
 
What does Mahindra Lifespaces say about the expansion? 
Vikram Goel, chief business officer – industrial at Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, said, “The expansion of Mitsubishi Electric India’s manufacturing operations at Origins by Mahindra reflects the strength of our integrated industrial cluster model. We focus on building future-ready ecosystems that combine world-class infrastructure, sustainability-led development and seamless connectivity.”
 
He added that the continued expansion of large global manufacturers like Mitsubishi Electric India within Mahindra developments reinforces the trust placed by these brands in the platform and its ability to support long-term industrial growth.
 
Why is Origins by Mahindra strategically located? 
Origins by Mahindra, Chennai, is located on NH16 and lies within the influence zones of the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and the Chennai–Visakhapatnam Industrial Corridor. The industrial cluster offers proximity to the ports of Chennai, Ennore and Kattupalli, enabling efficient logistics and supply chain operations for manufacturing-led businesses.
 
How does the expansion fit into Mahindra Lifespaces’ strategy? 
The expansion of Mitsubishi Electric India’s operations further strengthens Origins by Mahindra, Chennai’s ecosystem of global manufacturers and reinforces Mahindra Lifespaces’ commitment to enabling sustainable, high-quality industrial development aligned with India’s manufacturing ambitions.

Topics :Mitsubishi Electricair conditionerMake in India

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

