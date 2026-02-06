Mitsubishi Electric India expands Chennai footprint with ₹2,100 cr plant

How does Mitsubishi Electric see India in its global strategy?
Atsushi Takase, managing director of Mitsubishi Electric India, said, “India is witnessing rapid growth in demand for energy-efficient and high-quality air-conditioning solutions. This facility will support this growing demand through local manufacturing, while enabling us to respond faster to customer needs, strengthen quality control, and ensure sustainable operations. It will position India as a core hub within Mitsubishi Electric’s global air-conditioning business.”
He added that aligned with the progressive industrial vision of the Tamil Nadu government, the investment underscores the company’s long-term commitment to India, Tamil Nadu and the country’s manufacturing ambitions.