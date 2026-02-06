Mitsubishi Electric India expands Chennai footprint with ₹2,100 cr plant

Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai, a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, marked another milestone with the commencement of operations of Mitsubishi Electric India’s air conditioner and compressor manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra in Chennai.

What does the new Mitsubishi Electric facility include?

The facility, spread across 52 acres within the integrated industrial cluster, represents the scaling up of Mitsubishi Electric India’s manufacturing presence in the country.

How much has Mitsubishi Electric invested in the Chennai plant?

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin through a virtual plaque unveiling. Developed with an investment of about Rs 2,100 crore, the unit underscores Mitsubishi Electric India’s long-term commitment to India and further strengthens Tamil Nadu’s position as a preferred destination for high-value, technology-led manufacturing.

What is the production capacity of the new unit?

With an annual production capacity of 300,000 indoor and outdoor room air conditioners and 650,000 compressors, the expansion contributes to the development of a strong regional supplier ecosystem and aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative.

What did the Tamil Nadu chief minister say at the inauguration?