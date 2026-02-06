Gold price correction draws buyers to Titan stores, wedding buys advance

The recent fall in gold prices has pushed customers to throng Titan’s jewellery stores, with buyers also advancing wedding-related purchases to earlier in the quarter instead of later in the quarter or early next quarter.

“We are seeing advancement of purchases for weddings that are slated for later in this quarter and even early next quarter. Pretty much whenever gold rates cool down a bit, it brings people back. Whenever it spikes, people hold and wait to see how things are developing. But there is an advancement that we are seeing because people are sensing that gold prices could go to a higher level,” said Arun Narayan, chief executive officer, jewellery business, Titan.