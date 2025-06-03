Adani Energy Solutions may invest around ₹6K cr in cooling solutions biz

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) is undertaking centralised cooling solutions projects with a cumulative capacity of 52,000 TR (tons of refrigeration), including setting up India’s largest such cooling facility in Mundra, it said in its latest annual report.

The company is additionally pursuing projects worth a quarter of a million (0.25 million) TR across geographies and sectors. While the capex details were not revealed, industry experts indicate these projects may see investments of around Rs 5,000–6,000 crore.

ALSO READ: Adani Group stocks slide on reports of US probe into Iranian LPG trade The upcoming Mundra facility, with a capacity of 45,000 TR, will be India’s largest and serve industries in the region.

“India’s per capita cooling consumption remains just 8–9 per cent, far behind global averages of over 90 per cent. We are addressing this with Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS), a pay-per-use model that eliminates high capital costs while ensuring affordable and accessible cooling infrastructure. With an aggregate demand potential of over 11 million TR by FY2029–30, CaaS is set to play a vital role in industrial efficiency, urban development and sustainable growth,” said Anil Sardana, Managing Director, AESL. In centralised cooling, also known as district cooling services (DCS), chilled water is produced in a central plant and distributed to multiple buildings through a network of pipes. One of its paramount benefits is energy efficiency, as cooling demand is collated centrally. This centralised nature allows for economies of scale, resulting in reduced operational and maintenance costs.

ALSO READ: Adani Group denies sanctions evasion, Iran LPG trade amid US probe: Report Currently, this space is fragmented, with few players offering end-to-end solutions—this is the gap AESL plans to tap. AESL offers its “Cooling-as-a-Service” under the DBFOO—Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate—model, where the entire capex is borne by it, with the user paying as per use. AESL is also pitching its offering as green and sustainable, offering a 30 per cent reduction in cooling-related energy consumption. India’s cooling market is significantly under-penetrated, with per capita cooling energy consumption at 147 kWh in 2023, against the global average of 1,539 kWh, and air conditioner ownership at 8 per cent versus 60–90 per cent in other developing countries. This is despite India having the highest person cooling degree days (CDD) at above 4,200 billion, driven by a large population and consistently high ambient temperatures across large swathes of the country.

As per industry experts, cooling demand in India is poised for an exponential eight-fold rise this decade. This additional cooling demand is equivalent to an additional 120 GW of power generation and a corresponding increase in transmission and distribution (T&D) network capacity. Experts say DCS and other centralised cooling solutions can cut power use by 35 per cent, peak demand by 30 per cent, and infrastructure costs by 45 per cent. AESL recently inked an MoU with MAHAPREIT (Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Limited), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking engaged in renewable energy, infrastructure and sustainability projects, to set up district cooling infrastructure and provide CaaS in Maharashtra and other states under MAHAPREIT’s jurisdiction.