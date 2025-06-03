Sun Pharma halts development of SCD-044 drug after trial disappointment

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday announced that it will discontinue development of its experimental oral drug, SCD-044, following disappointing results in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (eczema).

The trial did not achieve the primary objective: a 75 per cent improvement in the EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index) score by Week 16, the company said.

Randomised, placebo-controlled study included 250 participants

The Phase 2 clinical trial enrolled 250 patients and compared three different dosages of SCD-044 with a placebo. The study followed a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled design—standard methodology intended to minimise bias in clinical research.

Company expresses disappointment and gratitude “While we are disappointed with the top-line results of the clinical trials, we would like to thank all the psoriasis and atopic dermatitis patients, the healthcare professionals and administrators who participated in these pivotal clinical trials,” said Dr Marek Honczarenko, Senior Vice-President and Head of Global Specialty Development at Sun Pharma. Market response and recent financial performance Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical closed at ₹1,667.65 on Tuesday, down ₹7.25 or 0.43 per cent. In the fourth quarter of FY25, the company reported a 19 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹2,153.9 crore, compared with ₹2,658.74 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.