NeoLiv sells 263 residential plots for over ₹300 crore in Haryana

Realty firm NeoLiv has sold 263 plots for over Rs 300 crore in its residential project in Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mumbai-based NeoLiv said it has sold all inventories in its first debut project 'NeoLiv Grand Park' at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, generating sales worth over Rs 300 crore.

The project, spread across 19.46 acres, offered 263 plots for sale and had received 4 times interest.

"The overwhelming response to NeoLiv Grand Park reaffirms buyers' preference to place their trust in professionally driven and fund-backed real estate developers with a deep understanding of consumer preference, meticulous planning and high focus on delivering high-quality products," Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said.