NeoLiv sells 263 residential plots for over ₹300 crore in Haryana

Realty firm NeoLiv has sold 263 plots for over Rs 300 crore in its residential project in Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mumbai-based NeoLiv said it has sold all inventories in its first debut project 'NeoLiv Grand Park' at Kundli-Sonipat, Haryana, generating sales worth over Rs 300 crore.
The project, spread across 19.46 acres, offered 263 plots for sale and had received 4 times interest.
"The overwhelming response to NeoLiv Grand Park reaffirms buyers' preference to place their trust in professionally driven and fund-backed real estate developers with a deep understanding of consumer preference, meticulous planning and high focus on delivering high-quality products," Mohit Malhotra, Founder and CEO of NeoLiv, said.
NeoLiv, founded by Malhotra (former MD and CEO of Godrej Properties) and industry experts in partnership with wealth management firm 360 ONE.
All NeoLiv projects are backed by a SEBI-regulated AIF Fund, ensuring financial security and timely project completion for customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app