Ather Rizta crosses 100,000-unit sales within a year of market launch

Rizta has surpassed 100,000 sales within a year of its unveiling in April 2024, accounting for 60% of Ather's FY2025 sales and establishing dominance in southern India

Ather, Ather Energy
Saurabh Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Ather Energy’s flagship electric scooter, the Rizta, has surpassed retail sales of 100,000 units within a year of its unveiling. Between July 2024 and April 2025, the company sold 99,691 units, requiring just 309 more sales in May 2025 to cross the milestone.
 
Unveiled in April 2024, the Rizta officially went on sale in June 2024.
 
Rizta drives 60% of Ather’s FY2025 sales volume
In the last nine months of FY2025 alone, Ather sold 89,639 units of the Rizta, accounting for approximately 60 per cent of the company’s total annual sales. Ather recorded its highest-ever fiscal year sales in FY2025, with 155,405 units sold.
 
Surpassing other models such as the Ather 450X, 450S, and 450 Apex, the Rizta has emerged as the preferred choice for electric two-wheeler buyers across India. According to Autocar Professional, 10,052 units were sold in April 2025 and another 10,000 units in May 2025.
 
Rizta expands reach and broadens customer base
“Hitting the 1 lakh milestone with the Rizta is a big moment for us. The Rizta, which was built from the ground up with a focus on addressing the needs of Indian families, has played a key role in expanding our reach and connecting with a much wider set of customers,” said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy.
 
“It combines practically everything a family scooter needs: a spacious and comfortable seat, ample storage, safety features, and reliability to make everyday commuting effortless; all that packaged in great design that Ather has come to be known for. In less than a year since its launch, the Rizta has helped us grow our market share significantly across multiple states, broadened our consumer profile, and accelerated adoption in states where our presence was earlier limited,” he added.
 
Phokela further emphasised how the Rizta has helped extend Ather’s reach among Indian families.
 
Rizta helps Ather lead in South India in Q4FY25
According to the company, “The Rizta, along with the Ather 450 series, has enabled Ather to become the number one brand in South India in Q4FY25, as per Vahan data.”
 
Rizta features offer family-friendly functionality and safety
The Ather Rizta comes with 56 litres of under-seat storage and is equipped with the SkidControl traction control system. Additional features include Tow & Theft Alert, an Emergency Stop System, and Live Location Sharing—enhancing both safety and convenience for everyday users.

Topics :Ather EnergyElectric Vehiclessales

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

