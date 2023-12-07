Home / Companies / News / Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is pursuing a potential Rs 1,100-1,200 crore acquisition of Gopalpur Ports from Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which would bolster its presence along the eastern coast

File photo of Gopalpur Port. Photo courtesy: Wikipedia
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (SEZ), one of the largest maritime companies in India by market capitalisation, is actively engaged in advanced discussions to acquire Gopalpur Ports in Odisha from Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The potential deal is valued at Rs 1,100-1,200 crore in equity and would help Adani Port bolster its presence facilities along both the eastern and western maritime fronts.

This prospective acquisition, if successful, will mark Adani Ports' sixth venture into multi-purpose facilities along the eastern coast. It currently boasts a capacity of around 247 million tonnes (MT). The due diligence process is underway, according to sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations, as reported by ET.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Gopalpur Ports is predominantly owned by SP Ports Maintenance, holding a 56 per cent stake, with the remainder owned by Orissa Stevedores. SP Ports Maintenance, in turn, is wholly owned by SP Imperial Star, acting as its guarantor.

The port's enterprise is reportedly valued at $600-650 million (Rs 5,000 crore), with SP Group's equity value at $240-260 million (Rs 2,000 crore). Care Edge, a credit rating firm, reported the port's long-term bank facilities amounted to Rs 1,432 crore as of February 2023.

Despite the advanced talks, there is no assurance that negotiations will culminate in a finalised transaction.

This news comes amid Adani Group's market capital gains following the United States' government declaring the Hindenburg allegations against Adani "irrelevant".

The combined market valuation of all 10 Adani stocks rose above Rs 14.5 trillion on Wednesday. Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy saw the highest gains of 20 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. On Wednesday, Adani Ports & SEZ also went up seven per cent, reaching its record high of Rs 1,082 per share on BSE. According to a report by MoneyControl, analysts at Citi have stated that the company has continued to deliver high performance and its dominance in India's port and logistics space is growing.

Also Read

SP group in talks with PE firms to sell Gopalpur port, other assets

Avoid mis-selling at banks, research before buying financial product

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Afcons Infrastructure plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through IPO

Adani Ports board to meet on December 12, to consider raising funds

Citigroup reorganisation to be completed in first quarter, to cost $1 bn

Amazon targets Shein with sharp fee cuts for cheap apparel sellers

Strong order book to help Lamborghini see steady growth in India: Official

Trafigura sets aside $127 mn provision for Brazil, US DOJ fine to end probe

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shapoorji Pallonji groupShapoorji PallonjiAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZAdani PortsAdani Port and SEZAdani Ports and Special Economic ZoneAdani Group Adani PortsAdani GroupBS Web ReportsGopalpur Ports

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story