Adani Ports & SEZ likely to raise ₹5k crore through 15-yr bonds today

The Adani Group-promoted Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) — the country’s largest port developer and operator — is planning to tap the domestic capital market on Thursday to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through 15-year bonds, in what would be the largest-ever rupee bond sale, according to sources familiar with the development.

According to market participants, the coupon on the 15-year bonds could be in the range of 7.70 per cent to 8 per cent.

“The issuance is tomorrow (Thursday), and this is their first time issuing a 15-year bond,” said a market participant, adding that the coupon should be around 7.70–8 per cent.

The use of proceeds from the fund-raise could not be immediately ascertained. An email to the Adani Group remained unanswered till press time.

ALSO READ: 'Adani Ports planning return to local debt market after 17 months hiatus' APSEZ is the largest private port operator in India, with a capacity of 633 million metric tonnes (MMT), and handled 450 MMT of cargo in FY25. It operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports and terminals, with international presence at four global locations. Alongside port operations, it has an extensive logistics network and provides various port-based marine services to both its own and other terminals.

According to a recent rating note by domestic agency CRISIL, APSEZ’s bank loan facilities and non-convertible debentures are rated ‘AAA’, while its commercial papers are rated A1+. Global rating agency Fitch Ratings recently affirmed APSEZ’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at ‘BBB-’ and removed it from rating watch negative.

The domestic debt capital market has seen a surge in corporate bond issuances ever since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began easing interest rates and injected liquidity through open market operations and USD/INR buy-sell swaps. These steps have pushed system liquidity into surplus and driven a rally in 10-year government securities.

The RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points each in February and April and changed its policy stance to “accommodative” from “neutral” in April, signalling the possibility of further cuts.

Expectations of additional rate cuts, coupled with abundant liquidity, have led to a rally in yields on top-rated corporate bonds. Both state-owned and private entities are taking advantage of the favourable conditions to raise funds. In April alone, bond issuances were close to ₹1 trillion.