Home / Companies / News / Adani Power (Jharkhand) whole-time Director Ramesh Jha steps down

Adani Power (Jharkhand) whole-time Director Ramesh Jha steps down

Consequently, Jha ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel of Adani Power with effect

Adani Group
Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India. | Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ramesh Jha, Whole-time Director of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL) has resigned, a BSE filing said.

APJL is a material subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd.

"Ramesh Jha, Whole-time Director of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited has resigned to continue his office as such with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025," Adani Power said in the filing.

Consequently, Jha ceases to be a Senior Management Personnel of Adani Power with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, 2025.

In his resignation, he said "due to some personal reasons and certain other pre-occupations, I am not able to continue to hold office as a Director/Whole-time Director in APJL."  Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Skoda Auto India posts 'highest-ever monthly sales' at 7,422 units in March

JSW Group planning ₹60 K cr capex in FY26, earmarks ₹15 K cr for EV biz

Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor sales surge 34% to 34,934 unit in March

Ola Electric registers 23,430 units in March, showing strong demand

Cineline India to focus on film exhibition biz expansion, says CEO

Topics :Adani PowerAdani GroupAdani Green Energy

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story