Skoda Auto India posts 'highest-ever monthly sales' at 7,422 units in March

Skoda Auto India on Tuesday reported sales of 7,422 units in March.

The company, which is marking its 25 years of operation in India, said the sales registered in March was the highest-ever monthly sales by the Skoda brand in India.

"The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 is a testament to this journey taking shape, and is also the result of sustained planning, efforts and a strategy aimed at democratising European technology on Indian roads," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Janeba said.