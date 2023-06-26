Home / Companies / News / Adani Power starts supplying power to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand plant

Adani Power starts supplying power to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand plant

Adani Power Ltd (APL) has started exporting power to Bangladesh from its 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical power project in Jharkhand.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adani Power

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Adani Power Ltd (APL) has started exporting power to Bangladesh from its 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical power project in Jharkhand. 

In a regulator filing on Monday, the company said Unit 2 of 800 MW capacity of its 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL) has achieved commercial operations at 24:00 hrs Bangladesh standard time on June 25 following successful completion of reliability run tests.

"Accordingly, APJL will export (w.e.f. 00.00 hrs Bangladesh time, of June 26, 2023), entire power generated from the 2x800 MW Godda plant on commercial basis, as per Power Purchase Agreement, directly to Bangladesh through the dedicated 400 kV transmission lines, with net capacity of 1,496 MW," it said.

The plant is located in Godda district in Jharkhand. APJL has a 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Three projects to boost SECL coal production, dispatch in Chhattisgarh

Google asks Supreme Court to quash Android antitrust directives: Report

Infra.Market acquires majority stake in Strata Geosystems for Rs 910 cr

Larsen & Toubro may fuel Blue Origin's orbital launch capabilities

Lulu Group to invest Rs 10,000 cr in India to complete ongoing projects

Topics :Adani PowerBangladeshJharkhand

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story