Adani's Kutch Copper inks deal with Australia's Caravel minerals project

India's Adani Enterprises said on Thursday its unit Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL) has signed a non-binding deal with Australia's Caravel Minerals to accelerate development of a copper project in Western Australia.
The initial capital expenditure for the project is estimated at A$1.7 billion ($1.10 billion), with KCL granted first rights to participate in direct equity or project-level investments during the term of the agreement.
The Indian conglomerate's $1.2 billion Kutch Copper facility in the western state of Gujarat is the world's biggest single-location plant of its type. The unit has applied to become a listed copper-producing brand on the London Metal Exchange.
Global copper demand is projected to surge by 50% by 2040, the Adani group company said, adding that the Caravel-Kutch Copper collaboration is expected to make a significant contribution to critical-minerals supply chains.
The partnership will also leverage the Free Trade Agreement between India and Australia to promote "cross-border resource development and workforce skilling".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
