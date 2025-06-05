Adani Group tax contributions jump 29% to Rs 74,945 crore in FY25

The Adani Group’s total tax and related contributions to the exchequer surged 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹74,945 crore in fiscal year 2025, from ₹58,104 crore a year ago.

The contribution, made through a portfolio of ten listed entities including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Green Energy, is equivalent to the cost of building the entire Mumbai Metro network or hosting a modern-day Olympics, the group said in a press statement on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Adani Airports raises $750 mn from global banks to finance expansion Out of the total payments, direct contributions accounted for ₹28,720 crore, while indirect contributions were recorded at ₹45,407 crore. Other contributions, including social security, amounted to ₹818 crore.