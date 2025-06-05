Adani Group tax contributions jump 29% to Rs 74,945 crore in FY25

The Adani Group’s total tax and related contributions to the exchequer surged 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹74,945 crore in fiscal year 2025, from ₹58,104 crore a year ago.
The contribution, made through a portfolio of ten listed entities including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Adani Green Energy, is equivalent to the cost of building the entire Mumbai Metro network or hosting a modern-day Olympics, the group said in a press statement on Thursday.
Out of the total payments, direct contributions accounted for ₹28,720 crore, while indirect contributions were recorded at ₹45,407 crore. Other contributions, including social security, amounted to ₹818 crore.
The disclosure comes amid a growing global push for tax transparency, with the Gautam Adani-led group releasing its voluntary Tax Transparency Report (TTR), covering both domestic and global operations. The report includes a breakdown of taxes borne by the group and those collected and paid on behalf of stakeholders.
The group has engaged a professional agency to provide independent assurance on its global tax footprint, according to the statement.
The largest contributors were Adani Enterprises, Adani Cement, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone—the operator of India’s biggest commercial ports network.
“Adani Group considers tax transparency as an integral part of its broader ESG framework,” the company said. “Through this voluntary initiative, the Group aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, foster stakeholder trust and contribute to a more accountable global tax environment.”
