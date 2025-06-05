Amazon testing humanoid delivery robots in San Francisco 'humanoid park'

Amazon is working on artificial intelligence (AI) software to power humanoid robots that could eventually replace human delivery workers, according to a report by The Information. The tech giant is also said to be building a dedicated testing facility, dubbed a 'humanoid park', in San Francisco to trial these robots in indoor obstacle environments.
While Amazon has not publicly confirmed the report, the move would mark a significant leap in its automation efforts, which already include a growing roster of robotic systems in its warehouses.
What is Amazon's goal for humanoid delivery robots?
Amazon's AI-powered humanoid robots are still in the early stages, with the company reportedly using third-party hardware during initial testing. The goal, The Information report suggests, is to eventually create a robot workforce capable of navigating complex delivery routes, a job traditionally done by human drivers and gig workers.
How will humanoid robots affect Amazon's workforce?
While Amazon touts the benefits of its robots, the increasing reliance on automation raises concerns about the future of human jobs. Amazon has previously stated that automation enhances worker safety and productivity, but critics argue that it also threatens job stability in the long term. While automation may reduce the need for human labour in certain tasks, the complete replacement of human delivery personnel is speculative at this stage.
