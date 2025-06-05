Home / Companies / News / Amazon testing humanoid delivery robots in San Francisco 'humanoid park'

Amazon testing humanoid delivery robots in San Francisco 'humanoid park'

Amazon is developing delivery-focused humanoid robots and testing them in a special 'humanoid park' as part of its push to automate operations

Robot
Amazon developing software for humanoid delivery robots, expanding AI push | Photo: Representative pic by Freepik
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amazon is working on artificial intelligence (AI) software to power humanoid robots that could eventually replace human delivery workers, according to a report by The Information. The tech giant is also said to be building a dedicated testing facility, dubbed a 'humanoid park', in San Francisco to trial these robots in indoor obstacle environments.
 
While Amazon has not publicly confirmed the report, the move would mark a significant leap in its automation efforts, which already include a growing roster of robotic systems in its warehouses.
 

What is Amazon's goal for humanoid delivery robots?

 
Amazon's AI-powered humanoid robots are still in the early stages, with the company reportedly using third-party hardware during initial testing. The goal, The Information report suggests, is to eventually create a robot workforce capable of navigating complex delivery routes, a job traditionally done by human drivers and gig workers.
 
This development comes alongside a broader automation strategy. On Wednesday, Amazon announced a suite of AI-driven improvements across its supply chain, from stockrooms to doorsteps, aimed at accelerating deliveries and reducing human strain.  ALSO READ | Amazon India adds flat ₹5 fee on all customer orders, Prime included

What robots are already part of Amazon's automation network?

 
Amazon has already deployed or is testing several advanced robots in its fulfilment network:
 
Digit: A humanoid robot developed to handle empty totes in warehouses. Designed for mobility and flexibility, Digit is being tested for repetitive manual tasks.
 
Robin & Cardinal: Robotic arms that can lift packages up to 50 pounds.
 
Sparrow: A robotic arm designed to pick individual items from bins and redistribute them.
 
Proteus: An autonomous mobile robot that moves carts across warehouse floors.
 
Sequoia: A storage system that delivers totes to employees ergonomically, minimising bending and reaching.
 
Robin is already operational in dozens of warehouses, while others remain in pilot phases. The company claims these robots improve efficiency, speed up order fulfilment, and reduce employee injuries.  ALSO READ | Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders
 

How will humanoid robots affect Amazon's workforce?

 
While Amazon touts the benefits of its robots, the increasing reliance on automation raises concerns about the future of human jobs. Amazon has previously stated that automation enhances worker safety and productivity, but critics argue that it also threatens job stability in the long term. While automation may reduce the need for human labour in certain tasks, the complete replacement of human delivery personnel is speculative at this stage.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Group buys Cargill's speciality chemical facility in US

Premium

Adani Airports raises $750 mn from global banks to finance expansion

Decathlon India to hit 170 stores by 2027, rolls out circular model

Premium

CA Basque loses right to nominate director on bank's board, says Yes Bank

Vodafone Idea to seek shareholder nod for ₹20,000 cr fundraise, AoA tweak

Topics :Amazonhumanoid robotshumanoid robotdoorstep deliveryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story