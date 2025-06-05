Amazon testing humanoid delivery robots in San Francisco 'humanoid park'

Amazon's AI-powered humanoid robots are still in the early stages, with the company reportedly using third-party hardware during initial testing. The goal, The Information report suggests, is to eventually create a robot workforce capable of navigating complex delivery routes, a job traditionally done by human drivers and gig workers.

ALSO READ | Amazon India adds flat ₹5 fee on all customer orders, Prime included This development comes alongside a broader automation strategy. On Wednesday, Amazon announced a suite of AI-driven improvements across its supply chain, from stockrooms to doorsteps, aimed at accelerating deliveries and reducing human strain.

What robots are already part of Amazon's automation network?

Amazon has already deployed or is testing several advanced robots in its fulfilment network:

Digit: A humanoid robot developed to handle empty totes in warehouses. Designed for mobility and flexibility, Digit is being tested for repetitive manual tasks.

Robin & Cardinal: Robotic arms that can lift packages up to 50 pounds.