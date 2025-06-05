Amul partners with COVAP to launch milk in Spain, eyes expansion in Europe

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) , marketer of products under the brand name Amul, announced a strategic partnership with Spain’s Cooperativa Ganadera del Valle de los Pedroches (COVAP) to introduce its flagship milk product in Spain and the European Union, the Mint reported.

The rollout will begin in Madrid and Barcelona, followed by cities including Malaga, Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Córdoba, and Lisbon in Portugal. In the future, Amul plans to expand into other European markets like Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

The official launch event was held at the Embassy of India in Madrid. Amul’s Managing Director, Jayen Mehta, said “This association will ensure all our Spanish consumers will be nourished and energised with the goodness of Amul Milk. This is the first time that Amul fresh milk is being launched in Europe.”

ALSO READ: Amul's revenue touches ₹90,000 crore in FY25 on strong double-digit growth Highlighting India’s broader vision for global dairy expansion, Mehta said, “It is our great pleasure to bring the taste of India to the world, in alignment with the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi , to make Amul a global dairy brand…” COVAP, founded in 1959 in Pozoblanco, Córdoba, is a leading Spanish cooperative with more than 2,000 active farmer-members. Its advanced dairy plant processes over 400 million litres of milk annually, exporting to more than 30 countries, including the US, UK, and parts of Asia.

Commenting on the collaboration, COVAP President Ricardo Delgado Vizcaíno said, “This partnership with Amul allows us to work with another cooperative to help them grow their brand in Spain, benefitting not only our dairy farmer members but those in India as well..." Amul: India’s dairy powerhouse Amul, the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative with 3.6 million members, processes over 12 billion litres of milk annually through its 112 dairy plants across India. It boasts a turnover exceeding $11 billion and is recognised as the world’s strongest dairy brand by global rankings. ALSO READ: Amul hikes price of fresh pouch milk by ₹2 per litre from Thursday In April this year, Amul raised the price of its fresh pouch milk by ₹2 per litre across the country. This represents a 3–4 per cent increase in the maximum retail price, which the cooperative emphasised is significantly below the average rate of food inflation.