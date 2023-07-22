Home / Companies / News / Adani to sell 90% stake in fin services to Bain Capital for Rs 1,440 cr

Adani to sell 90% stake in fin services to Bain Capital for Rs 1,440 cr

Bain to invest Rs 1,000 cr more in company

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Adani group plans to sell 90 per cent stake in its financial services business to private equity firm Bain Capital for Rs 1,440 crore. 

The company has been valued at Rs 1,600 crore with the management led by CEO Gautam Gupta holding 10 per cent stake in the company. Gupta will remain invested in the company. Bain Capital will invest an additional Rs 1,000 crore in the company after acquiring Adani's stake, said a banking source.

An official announcement is expected any time, the source said. Adani Capital officials did not comment on the sale.

The Adani group plans to focus on its core business of infrastructure and prepay debt -- both at the promoters level and at the listed entities level.

The group is currently busy commissioning the Navi Mumbai airport project and Ganga expressway projects. Last week, the Maharashtra government cleared the award of  Dharavi redevelopement project to Adani group which would require investments of Rs 20,000 crore. The group is also setting up a copper smelter and PVC project.

The group's three listed companies - Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission plan to raise Rs 33,000 crore by launching QIPs by the calendar year end.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Bain Capital in talks to acquire Adani Capital for Rs 1,500 crore: Report

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

India's ACME Group gets $490 million in funding for Oman project

Quest Alliance gets grant from ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

DLF sells properties worth Rs 2,040 cr in Apr-Jun; sales bookings flat

NCLT approves Rs 1,814 cr resolution plan for Lavasa; Darwin winning bidder

YES Bank's net profit rises 10.3% in Q1, NII grows 8.1% to Rs 2,000 cr

Topics :Adani GroupBain capital

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story