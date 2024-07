Adani Total Gas Q1 results: PAT up 15% to Rs 172 cr on strong CNG demand

Adani Total Gas reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for the cleaner-burning compressed natural gas (CNG), sending its shares 2% higher.

The Adani group company's consolidated profit rose 15% to Rs 172 crore (around $21 million) in the three months ended June 30, marking its sixth straight rise in quarterly profit.

The gas distributor's CNG sales volumes, which account for over half of its total sales, jumped 20% during the quarter with the addition of 24 new stations across the country.



Demand for CNG, used mainly in the transport sector, comes amid a government push to rein in vehicular pollution. India's fuel consumption in the quarter was also driven by strong industrial activity in the run-up to the general elections. [O/INDIA2]