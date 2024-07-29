Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Total Gas Q1 results: PAT up 15% to Rs 172 cr on strong CNG demand

The Adani group company's consolidated profit rose 15% to Rs 172 crore (around $21 million) in the three months ended June 30, marking its sixth straight rise in quarterly profit

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)
The rise in profit comes even as Indian city gas distributors bought spot LNG - the key raw material for CNG - at higher import prices amid a decline in domestic output. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:22 PM IST
Adani Total Gas reported a jump in first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for the cleaner-burning compressed natural gas (CNG), sending its shares 2% higher.

The Adani group company's consolidated profit rose 15% to Rs 172 crore (around $21 million) in the three months ended June 30, marking its sixth straight rise in quarterly profit.

The gas distributor's CNG sales volumes, which account for over half of its total sales, jumped 20% during the quarter with the addition of 24 new stations across the country.
 

Demand for CNG, used mainly in the transport sector, comes amid a government push to rein in vehicular pollution. India's fuel consumption in the quarter was also driven by strong industrial activity in the run-up to the general elections. [O/INDIA2]

Revenue from operations rose to 12.39 billion rupees from Rs 1,135 crore a year ago.

Sales volume in the company's piped natural gas (PNG) segment, its second-biggest, rose 11% to 77 million standard cubic meter of gas per day.

The rise in profit comes even as Indian city gas distributors bought spot LNG - the key raw material for CNG - at higher import prices amid a decline in domestic output.


Topics :Adani GasAdani GroupQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

