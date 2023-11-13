New launches, exports gain captured in Eicher Motors' valuations

The operational performance of Eicher Motors in the September quarter (Q2FY24) was better than the street's performance, and this was reflected in the 2 per cent gain for the stock in trade on Monday. The market leader in the premium two-wheeler category posted a margin expansion despite a deterioration in the sales mix. Most brokerages have increased their margin and earnings estimates for the company by up to 6 per cent for FY24/25 to factor in Q2 performance and higher other income.

Aided by a 10 per cent increase in volumes and a 5 per cent increase in realisations, standalone revenues grew by 16 per cent, while consolidated revenues were up 17 per cent over the year-ago quarter. For the Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles joint venture (JV), volumes were up 11 per cent, and realisations rose 10 per cent, helping the JV post a 22 per cent increase in sales. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While revenues were better than expectations, what stood out was the margin performance. Gross margins expanded by 190 basis points sequentially and 360 basis points year-on-year to 46 per cent, led by lower raw material costs which added 100 basis points to the increase, while the rest came from improved mix and inventory gains. Despite higher employee costs and other expenses, operating profit margins expanded by 310 basis points to 26.4 per cent.

On the demand front, the company indicated a growth of 13-14 per cent during the festival period, and this was spread equally across regions. Both the recent launch Classic 350 and Hunter (launched a year ago) saw strong growth, with the former growing at a faster clip. The company expects to maintain the growth momentum which should support its market share in the 125cc plus segment of 32 per recent in H1FY24. What could boost its volumes are new product launches such as the Himalayan 450, which is expected to be launched soon.

Prabhudas Lilladher Research believes that the recent increase in the competitive landscape has marred Eicher’s near to medium-term growth prospects and could chip away at Royal Enfield’s growth volumes. However, the brokerage, which has an accumulate rating, believes that volume growth from new product launches, a focus on increasing export revenue mix, and a higher mix of spares and merchandise revenue should aid both revenue growth and margin expansion.

Motilal Oswal Research is building in a volume growth of 11 per cent annually for Royal Enfield over FY23-25. This is on the back of improving supply side, new product launches, and ramp-up in exports, which are expected to drive the next phase of growth. The brokerage believes that valuations at 23.8 times its FY24 earnings and 21 times FY25 earnings largely reflect the expected volume recovery, but not the potential risk from the recent launches of Bajaj-Triumph and Hero-Harley Davidson in mid-size motorcycles in India and global markets. It has thus reiterated its neutral rating.