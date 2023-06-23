ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed financing for the centres that will have an aggregate capacity of 67 MW.

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and EdgeConneX (ECX), said on Friday it has raised $213 million for two data centres being constructed in Chennai and Noida..