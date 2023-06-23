Home / Companies / News / Corporate affairs ministry ordered inspection of Byju's last week: Report

Corporate affairs ministry ordered inspection of Byju's last week: Report

The ministry has taken cognisance of various corporate governance lapses at Byju's, the television channel reported

Reuters BENGALURU
Byju’s

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's corporate affairs ministry ordered an inspection of edtech startup Byju's last week, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

The ministry has taken cognisance of various corporate governance lapses at Byju's, the television channel reported.

A Byju's spokesperson denied the report and called it speculative.

"We have not received any such correspondence from MCA regarding this, and are not aware of any such inspection," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The finance ministry did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The report comes a day after Deloitte and three board members of Byju's severed ties with the company amid an escalating legal battle with its lenders and its plummeting valuation in the eyes of some investors.

Byju's is also locked in a dispute with its lender Redwood Management, which alleged that the edtech company "wrongfully moved" $500 million, leading it to sue the investment management firm.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas and Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

Also Read

Byju's accuses lenders of manufacturing fake debt crisis to extort money

Byju's schedules call for lenders to discuss loan amendment proposal

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Network18 posts Rs 76.8 mn net loss in December quarter amid ad slowdown

Byju's lenders, their advisers weigh options after missed interest payment

Not aware of any subpoena from US regulators to investors: Adani Group

Govt starts process to fund state refiners' green goals via equity: Reports

Aurobindo Pharma arm signs pact with Medicines Patent Pool to develop drug

Boeing to invest $100 mn in infrastructure, pilot training in India

Tycoon Shapoor Mistry's firm set to sell India's biggest low-rated bond

Topics :Byju'sMinistry of Corporate AffairsEdTech

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story